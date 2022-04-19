Audi’s Urbansphere Concept points towards future of city mobility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Audi’s Urbansphere Concept points towards future of city mobility

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 1.41pm
The Urbansphere is powered by an electric setup
The Urbansphere is powered by an electric setup

Audi has released its third concept in its ‘sphere’ series, following on from the Skysphere and Grandsphere.

Called Urbansphere, it has been designed primarily for use within the traffic of ‘Chinese megacities’ and, as a result, incorporates a large interior that allows its occupants to stretch out and relax away from the hustle and bustle.

Designed with collaboration between Audi’s design studios in Ingolstadt and Beijing, the Urbansphere concept’s creation was also helped with input from potential customers in China.

Audi Urbansphere Concept
A red carpet is projected onto the area around the car

Going off this feedback, the cabin of the Urbansphere ‘acts as a lounge on wheels and mobile office’, giving people a place that they can work in away from their home or office. It also incorporates Level 4 autonomous technology, which means that the steering wheel, pedals and displays fold away when not required, leaving the car to drive itself. In fact, Audi says that the Urbansphere will pick up passengers from home and then independently park itself or find a charging location.

A physically large concept, the Urbansphere measures 5,510mm long. For context, Audi’s A8 flagship saloon measures 5,320mm. These measurements make the Urbansphere Audi’s largest concept ever. Passengers are able to customise the interior too, with seamless integration of music and video streaming platforms that the user already accesses into the car itself.

Audi Urbansphere Concept
The interior of the Urbansphere Concept incorporates flexible seating

The doors of the concept are also counter-hinged at front and rear – with no B-pillar included – allowing easy entry and exit to the vehicle. A red carpet of light is also projected onto the ground next to the vehicle, while the seats swivel to allow for easier access to the cabin. There are four individual seats, too, while those in the rear can be tilted up to 60 degrees to provide maximum comfort. Each seat has its own ‘sound zone’ with speakers mounted into the headrest.

Underneath the Urbansphere sits two electric motors – one on each axle – bringing 396bhp and 690Nm of torque. With a 120kWh battery, it is claimed to be able to return up to 466 miles on a single charge, while 800-volt charging capability means that 186 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.

Audi Urbansphere Concept
The rear seats can be tilted back for added comfort

The entire Singleframe grille on the exterior car can be used to communicate with other drivers, while the 24-inch wheels on all four corners hark back to the Audi Avus concept of the 1990s.

