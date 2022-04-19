The 1,000bhp Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 truck rolls off the production line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The 1,000bhp Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 truck rolls off the production line

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 2.35pm
(Hennessey Performance)
(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey has confirmed that production of the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX has begun in Texas.

The famed American tuner is well-known for creating high-performance versions of American models, but has gone the extra mile with this upgraded Dodge Ram TRX.

The most notable change is the addition of a third axle, positioned at the rear. It also gets a mountain off-road kit to lift the ride height, while suspension comes from Bilstein with 20-inch alloy wheels and 37-inch off-road tyres.

Hennessey Mammoth 6x6
(Hennessey Performance)

All of these additions contribute to a truck that will dwarf others on the road, standing at almost seven feet tall.

Under the bonnet there have been changes too, with the Ram’s engine overhauled to produce an extra 300bhp. The 6.2-litre supercharged ‘Hellcat’ V8’s new output is 1,012bhp with 1,314Nm of torque.

The third axle extends the vehicle’s length by four feet, which means the load bed has an even bigger capacity than before.

The Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 costs from $449,950 (£345,700), which includes the purchase of the base Dodge Ram. Also included are new front and rear numbers, a dazzling array of LED lights and a bespoke interior. All Mammoths come with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12!

“Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

This is not the first 6×6 made by Hennessey. It has delivered more than 20 VelociRaptor 6×6 models, based on the Ford F150, and Goliath 6×6, based on the Chevrolet Silverado.

[[title]]

[[text]]

