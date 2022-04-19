New Ferrari 296 GTS brings hybrid power and retractable roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

New Ferrari 296 GTS brings hybrid power and retractable roof

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 2.59pm
The 296 features a retractable roof
The 296 features a retractable roof

Ferrari’s new 296 GTS has hit the road, bringing V6 hybrid power and a retractable hard top.

Sitting alongside the 296 GTB coupe, the GTS brings a convertible folding roof that takes 14 seconds to raise or lower at speeds of up to 28mph. When in place, a clear window section allows a direct view of the V6 engine, while when the roof is retracted a height-adjustable section of glass helps to reduce wind buffeting at speed.

Despite the change to a convertible layout, the overall look and feel of the GTS is remarkably similar to that of the GTB, with even the roofline silhouette maintained.

That V6 engine is the same as you’ll find in the GTB, too, with the 3.0-litre-twin-turbo unit developing 645bhp. It’s also linked to a 164bhp electric motor, with final outputs standing at 819bhp and 740Nm of torque. Thanks to a 7.45kWh battery, the GTS will manage up to 22 miles of electric-only driving at speeds of up to 84mph. Ferrari also claims a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 205mph.

Ferrari also offers the 296 GTS with the more aggressive Assetto Fiorano package. Designed to focus on track driving, the setup adds Mutlimatic shock absorbers and add-ons for the front bumper that can contribute an extra 10kg of downforce. Additional carbon fibre is used across the exterior of the car too, as well as throughout the interior. A special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans is also available with this package.

Ferrari 296 GTS
The interior is focused around the driver

Inside, the 296 GTS features a redesigned central tunnel. So while there’s an open-style area in the GTB, the GTS has a closable oddments compartment. The cabin in general is focused around the driver, with a large display sitting behind the steering wheel. There’s also a small screen ahead of the passenger, which allows them to see key performance information or even change songs.

Ferrari has yet to announce any prices for the 296 GTS, but expect a premium over the 296 GTB’s £241,550 starting price.

