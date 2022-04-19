Vast majority of EV owners rely on public charging, highlighting need for robust network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vast majority of EV owners rely on public charging, highlighting need for robust network

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 5.03pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

The vast majority of electric vehicle owners still rely on the public charging network, with many topping up their batteries away from home at least once a week.

Experts suggest that this highlights the need for a robust charging network as the number of people relying on these chargers working increases.

Figures from Zap Map, the UK’s leading map of public charging points, reveal that 93 per cent of EV owners use the public charging network, with 40 per cent using them every week.

Its annual EV Charging Survey, which received more than 3,000 responses, found that usage of the fastest public chargers was increasing thanks to more being installed in 2021, as well as more vehicles being able to accept these faster charging speeds.

Gridserve
(Gridserve)

Rapid chargers (25-99kW) are still the most-used chargers on the public network, but the use of 100kW-plus chargers has increased to 27 per cent of EV drivers, up from 16 per cent the previous year.

Interestingly, these faster chargers also drove increased use at particular locations. Zap Map found that companies offering fast charging hubs – where there are typically four to 10 connectors to increase the chances of one being available – saw large gains in customer use.

For example, Instavolt leapt to 42 per cent of EV drivers using them, up from 26 per cent, while Gridserve’ Electric Highway, which has taken over and upgraded the motorway network charging infrastructure over the past year, was used by 29 per cent of drivers.

However, the most popular chargers were placed at high traffic destinations, such as supermarkets and motorway service stations, being used by 52 and 50 per cent of EV drivers respectively.

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zap-Map co-founder & COO, said: “As the number of EV drivers on the road approaches half a million, a robust charging infrastructure is essential, and the public charging network is growing and developing to meet these changing needs.

“However, amongst other considerations, the demand for high-powered chargers revealed in this report indicates that ultra-rapid chargers and charging hubs continue to be a crucial area of investment – for the simple fact that they make long journeys easier.”

The survey also found that just one per cent of EV owners would now switch back to petrol or diesel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier