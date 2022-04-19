One-in-five consider going electric as fuel prices increase – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
One-in-five consider going electric as fuel prices increase – survey

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.03am
Electric cars still require regular maintenance

Rising fuel prices and the cost of living crisis are causing close to one-in-five car buyers to consider an electric vehicle, a new survey has revealed.

Research of 1,113 in-market car buyers by WhatCar found that 19.3 per cent of those who had previously not been considering an electric car are now considering the switch following increases in fuel prices.

Additionally, 43.31 per cent of buyers have had their next car purchase influenced by fuel prices and the general increase in living costs, with these people now considering different makes or models, delaying their purchase or looking at EVs as a way to reduce their running costs.

Steve Huntingford, editor of WhatCar, said: “With rising fuel prices and growing inflation, it’s easy to see why many buyers are now starting to consider an electric car. With more models to choose from and lower running costs, the case for electric vehicles is only growing.”

WhatCar also asked those drivers who weren’t interested in an electric vehicle how much fuel prices would have to rise by in order to get them to consider the switch. While 58.58 per cent said that they didn’t know, 20.71 per cent said that fuel would have to cost between £2 and £3 a litre for them to think about changing to an EV, while 10.65 per cent said that prices of £3 to £4 would lead them to consider an electric vehicle.

