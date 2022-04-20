Seven in 10 drivers believe they would pass their practical test if they retook it today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Seven in 10 drivers believe they would pass their practical test if they retook it today

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.59am Updated: April 20 2022, 1.39pm
PA
PA

Seventy per cent of UK drivers believe that they’d pass their practical driving test if they had to retake it today, a new survey has revealed.

A study of 2,032 drivers by Volkswagen Financial Services found that this confidence only appears to increase with age, as 81 per cent of over-65s believe that they’d re-pass the test today if they needed to retake it.

Official figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) showed that there were 692,684 practical driving tests undertaken in the 2021/22 period, with an overall pass rate of 50.5 per cent.

The study also found that more than half of respondents think that they would re-pass their theory test if they had to undertake it, but confidence in this area decreases with age. Some 53 per cent of over-45s believe that they would pass, compared with 76 per cent of millennials.

Charlotte Cheeseman, head of marketing at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “Most of us learn to drive when we’re teenagers and as the years go by I’m sure most people pick up bad habits along the way. So it’s interesting to see that so many drivers believe they’d re-pass their practical test at the drop of a hat, especially when you consider that a significant number of the population are likely to have sat their original test more than 20 years ago!

“But I think this research relates to a wider point about the British public’s undeniable love of driving. For me, it speaks volumes about our collective confidence on the road and that we feel safe, relaxed and comfortable in our cars.”

However, close to half of those questioned believed that they would still pass both parts of the test, though 17 per cent weren’t confident that they’d be able to pass either.

People in the Midlands were found to be the most confident about having to retake their test at 72 per cent of drivers, while those in Scotland were the least confident at 65 per cent of those questioned.

