Yamaha’s XSR125 Legacy brings retro looks to learner segment

Yamaha has brought a slice of retro style to the 125cc segment with its new XSR125 Legacy.

It uses the same chassis and architecture as the regular XSR125, but has been ‘influenced by some of Yamaha’s most iconic designs from the 60s, 70s and 80s’. Styling touches include lightweight spoked wheels finished in gold, which contrast the all-black bodywork. These wheels are also shod in Metzeler Karoo tyres, which have a block pattern with a more heritage-inspired look.

The Legacy benefits from gold rims and upgraded tyres

But there are also new graphics that use gold and silver pinstripes applied across the fuel tank. There are extra gold-coloured graphics on the side panels, too. Elsewhere, the Legacy benefits from a two-piece aluminium muffler cover, while a range of aluminium brackets and fittings are used across the bike.

The 125cc four-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 11kW – the maximum allowed for bikes in the A1 class – while Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system allows it to deliver strong levels of torque and gives the bike the ability to perform in a variety of situations, from country driving to faster motorway riding.

Ride through time in an effortless style. 😎Whether you are an experienced rider or are looking for a new lightweight bike with a big bike attitude, let the new XSR125 Legacy take the streets. #Fastersons pic.twitter.com/9klV0HMRGF — Yamaha Motor Europe (@YamahaMotorEU) April 19, 2022

All bikes get 37mm upside-down forks for good handling, while LED lighting gives great visibility – the main LED headlamp is housed within a classic circular outer shell, maintaining that retro look. There’s also a LED light at the rear.

The XSR125 Legacy will only come in its black and gold colour combination, with sales starting from June 2022.