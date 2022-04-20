Orders open for new Kia Niro as UK pricing and specification is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Orders open for new Kia Niro as UK pricing and specification is revealed

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 11.23am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has opened order books for the new Niro crossover, with prices starting at £27,745.

The Niro has been a sales success for the South Korean brand, becoming the firm’s second-best-selling model in the UK, with 55 per cent of sales being the electric version.

However, the brand has reinvented the model from the ground up, with a new look and a range of updated powertrains. There are regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric options available.

There are three trims on offer too, called 2, 3, and 4, with a price rise of £2,750 between each. Prices start at £27,745, £30,495 and £33,245 respectively.

Kia Niro
(Kia)

This price difference remains consistent between grades no matter the powertrain chosen, with the PHEV starting at £32,775 and the EV starting at £34,995.

Models in the entry level 2 trim get 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, rear parking sensors and an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In EV versions, this trim pairs the infotainment display with a 10.25-inch instrument screen, while 17-inch alloy wheels and an 11kW on-board charger are also included.

Stepping up to the 3 trim brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, cloth and faux leather upholstery, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, front parking sensors, and heated front seats and steering wheel. EV versions add a ‘vehicle-to-device’ function that lets the car’s battery be used to power external devices.

Kia Niro
(Kia)

Finally, top-specification 4 models get twin 10-.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and vegan leather seat coverings. Top EV models also get extra driver assistance features.

The new Niro EV uses a 201bhp electric motor with a 255Nm torque output. It’s capable of completing the 0-60mph sprint in 7.8 seconds, while the 64.8kWh battery is targeting a range of 287 miles.

It can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes, about nine minutes faster than the model it replaces, at speeds of up to 85kW. When temperatures are lower, the car will pre-heat the battery when a charger is selected as the destination to help improve charge times.

UK orders are open now, with deliveries due to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

