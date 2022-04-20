Lexus expands EV presence with new RZ 450e

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lexus has continued its electric vehicle offensive with the introduction of the RZ 450e.

Set to arrive in the UK next year, the RZ 450e is based upon the e-TNGA dedicated electric vehicle platform which also underpins cars like the Toyota bZ4X.

Thanks to a 71.4kWh battery, Lexus claims that the RZ 450e will return up to 250 miles of range, while the firm has also put battery durability high up its list of concerns, so it expects the RZ’s battery to keep more than 90 per cent of its capacity after 10 years of driving.

An all new, pure electric platform, with seamless and dynamic responsiveness that feels like an extension of yourself. Move confidently and mindfully toward the future with the first ever #LexusRZ. Watch full reveal: https://t.co/59MIonnyLw#ExperienceAmazing pic.twitter.com/yzovJdVfds — Lexus (@Lexus) April 20, 2022

Lexus is due to release charging times for the RZ 450e ‘at a later date’, and says that placing the battery under the car’s floor has been done to improve dynamics and weight distribution, ensuring neat handling and a comfortable ride.

All cars will initially come with a new ‘Direct4’ four-wheel-drive system, which places an electric motor on each axle, giving a combined 308bhp.

The yoke is connected by a steer-by-wire system

The RZ also uses a new optional One Motion Grip system with a new steering ‘yoke’ with a steer-by-wire system. It turns from straight ahead to left or right lock in just 150 degrees, resulting in the driver never having to do a ‘hand over hand’ turn. Lexus says that the yoke also gives a better view of both the instrument binnacle and the road ahead.

In the middle of the dashboard sits a 14-inch infotainment system, while an optional dimmable panoramic roof can be adjusted to allow occupants to switch it from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

New radiant heaters are also fitted at knee level for driver and passenger, helping to speed up the warming of the forward part of the cabin.