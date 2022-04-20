Lexus expands EV presence with new RZ 450e

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lexus expands EV presence with new RZ 450e

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 1.19pm
The RZ 450e sits on a dedicated EV platform
Lexus has continued its electric vehicle offensive with the introduction of the RZ 450e.

Set to arrive in the UK next year, the RZ 450e is based upon the e-TNGA dedicated electric vehicle platform which also underpins cars like the Toyota bZ4X.

Thanks to a 71.4kWh battery, Lexus claims that the RZ 450e will return up to 250 miles of range, while the firm has also put battery durability high up its list of concerns, so it expects the RZ’s battery to keep more than 90 per cent of its capacity after 10 years of driving.

Lexus is due to release charging times for the RZ 450e ‘at a later date’, and says that placing the battery under the car’s floor has been done to improve dynamics and weight distribution, ensuring neat handling and a comfortable ride.

All cars will initially come with a new ‘Direct4’ four-wheel-drive system, which places an electric motor on each axle, giving a combined 308bhp.

Lexus RZ 450e
The yoke is connected by a steer-by-wire system

The RZ also uses a new optional One Motion Grip system with a new steering ‘yoke’ with a steer-by-wire system. It turns from straight ahead to left or right lock in just 150 degrees, resulting in the driver never having to do a ‘hand over hand’ turn. Lexus says that the yoke also gives a better view of both the instrument binnacle and the road ahead.

In the middle of the dashboard sits a 14-inch infotainment system, while an optional dimmable panoramic roof can be adjusted to allow occupants to switch it from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

New radiant heaters are also fitted at knee level for driver and passenger, helping to speed up the warming of the forward part of the cabin.

