Gridserve opens new electric forecourt in Norwich

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.03am
The new electric forecourt has many high-powered EV chargers
Gridserve has opened a new electric forecourt in Norwich, bringing 36 electric charging points and doubling the number of high-powered chargers in the region.

Following on from the firm’s electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex, which was installed in 2020, this latest site includes 22 high-powered chargers with 350kW of power, capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in five minutes to EVs capable of accepting this rate.

Gridserve Electric Forecourt
Gridserve already operates a site in Braintree, Essex

As well as its variety of chargers, the Norwich electric forecourt has shops and cafes such as Costa, M&S Food and WHSmith on-site, as well as fast WiFi and bookable meeting ‘pods’. In addition, Gridserve Car Leasing will be offering test drives in the latest electric vehicles from the site.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve said: “This decade is crucial for climate action and it’s vital that we deliver the solutions that will move the needle on climate change. The widespread transition to electric vehicles, powered by sustainable energy, is a key part of what’s needed.

Gridserve Electric Forecourt
The interior features bookable meeting pods

“Giving drivers the confidence to switch to an electric vehicle and enabling a widespread transition away from fossil fuel vehicles is a central aim of our Electric Forecourts. That’s why we have put the consumer at the heart of our design, with our Electric Forecourts serving the needs of local communities in their transition to electric vehicles.”

Gridserve Car Leasing is also offering 1,000 miles of free charging with every car leased with the company until the end of June.

The new site is located at Broadland Gate Business Park in Postwick, adjacent to the A47. Gridserve is currently in the process of creating another electric forecourt at Gatwick Airport, while planning permission has been granted for sites in Uckfield, Gateshead and Plymouth, among others. It’s part of the firm’s commitment to create over 100 electric forecourt sites.

