Citroen to discontinue C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen to discontinue C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 11.41am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has announced that it will end production of its once-popular C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July due to ‘changing customer habits’.

Citroen first entered the MPV segment in 1994 with its Evasion (badged as Synergie in the UK), and since then has sold almost 4.5m models in this segment, with key success stemming from the Xsara Picasso (sold between 1999 and 2012), which amassed 1.76m sales on its own.

(Citroen)

The French brand dropped the ‘Picasso’ nomenclature in 2018, replacing it with the ‘SpaceTourer’ for its C4-based MPVs. Citroen has said that ‘existing orders will be completed’ , with production of the Grand C4 SpaceTourer coming to an end at the firm’s plant in Virgo, Spain, in July.

‘Changing customer habits’ is given as the reason for the model’s demise, a trend reflected across the industry, with firms such as Vauxhall, Kia and Renault all no longer competing in this once-popular segment.

Citroen says that the C5 Aircross SUV and large C5X hatchback ‘mean the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is bowing out’, though the firm will continue to offer van-based MPV models with its e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer. Both of these cars are now purely sold with electric powertrains, in-line with the brand’s strategy to clean-up its range.

Production of the e-Berlingo will also move to Stellantis’ plant in Ellesmere Port, Liverpool, later this year – formerly the home of the Vauxhall Astra. Here, the Citroen e-Berlingo will be manufactured alongside sibling models from Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier