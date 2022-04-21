Ford teases new electric van ahead of reveal next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ford teases new electric van ahead of reveal next month

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.27pm
Ford teases its upcoming electric commercial vehicle. (Ford)
Ford has announced that it will reveal a new electric commercial vehicle next month, with the firm also previewing the upcoming model.

With noticeably smaller dimensions than the full-size Transit, the new model is highly likely to be an electric version of the next-generation Tourneo Custom – the MPV version of the best-selling Transit Custom.

The image doesn’t give too many clues but appears to show rear windows – which the standard van wouldn’t have – as well as a bold LED lighting signature incorporating a range of elements, including a light bar that stretches across almost the full width of the vehicle.

Coming from Ford’s newly established ‘Pro’ commercial division, the firm says the model ‘will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035’.

The new electric van will join the large E-Transit in Ford’s electric commercial vehicle range, with production of this model beginning in January.

On top of this teased Tourneo Custom model, Ford has said it will introduce three more all-electric vans by 2024, with the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier and Transit Custom all confirmed to receive an electric powertrain.

Ford’s electric E-Transit entered production earlier this year. (Ford)

A further three Ford EV cars are due by 2024 as well, including an electric version of the brand’s best-selling Puma, as well as a ‘medium-size crossover’ and ‘sport crossover’.

These latter two models are likely to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, with the two automotive groups working to share platforms and technology to reduce development costs.

Ford’s new electric commercial vehicle will be unveiled on May 9.

