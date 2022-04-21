Bugatti shows off two of its latest Chiron creations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bugatti shows off two of its latest Chiron creations

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 2.56pm
(Bugatti)
(Bugatti)

With just 500 examples of the £2.5m Bugatti Chiron hypercar being produced, it already ensures entry into a very exclusive club.

But if that’s not enough, Bugatti’s ‘Sur Mesure’ personalisation division can go a step further, with the French hypercar maker now showing off two of its latest Chiron creations – one based on the brand’s Super Sport and a second on the Pur Sport.

The Chiron Super Sport seen here is one of the first to be delivered, and is hand painted in a finish known as ‘Vagues de Lumière’ – translating as ‘waves of light’. It’s a hand-painted California Blue finish, with orange lines applied over the top of it, which Bugatti says takes ‘a course of many weeks’.

(Bugatti)

A number 38 has also been applied to the grille, with orange magnesium wheels and engine bay lettering features too. The same colour is also used liberally across the Super Sport’s interior.

At the same time, a bespoke Chiron Pur Sport has also left the brand’s factory in Mosheim, north eastern France. Coming in a blue carbon finish, additional stripes encircle the body work. The colours of the French flag also appear on each side of the Chiron’s wing, while a range of elements are finished in French Racing Blue – such as the number ‘9’ in the grille and for the ‘Bugatti’ writing on the wing itself.

Bugatti says applying these paint schemes takes ‘around five weeks’, with a number of hand-finished layers of paint applied to get the required result.

(Bugatti)

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti, said: “The ‘Vague de Lumiére’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation and heritage.

“We are always striving to enhance the Bugatti customer experience, from point of enquiry through to final handover and aftersales services, to levels never before offered in the automotive world. I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come.”

Bugatti says that the number of paint colours and leather finishes available on the Chiron is ‘nearly unlimited’, with the Sur Mesure division being established last year ‘as a result of ever-increasing customer demand for personalisation’.

