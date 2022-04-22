The Toyota GR86 sold out in the UK in just 90 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Toyota GR86 sold out in the UK in just 90 minutes

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 10.47am
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

The new Toyota GR86 sold out its UK allocation in just 90 minutes, after going on sale on Wednesday (April 20).

The model’s predecessor, the GT86, was well received by enthusiasts for being an affordable sports car, but its sales never set the world alight.

However, hype for this new model has seen early adopters snap up all models initially bound for these shores through an exclusively online ordering process.

Toyota GR86
(Toyota)

Anyone who wasn’t able to place an order before the allocation sold out can now join a waiting list in case there are any cancellations. The same ‘first come, first served’ process that applied to the ordering process continues to apply to the waiting list, based on when prospective buyers signed up.

It is unclear when – or if – further units will be made available to UK buyers beyond these cancellations. Speaking to Autocar magazine, Toyota said a further allocation is ‘“not in the plan at this stage”.

Mark Roden, Toyota GB operations director, said: “The phenomenal response to GR86 is a sign of how it is fulfilling its role as a thoroughbred sports car that’s affordable as well as thrilling to drive.

“Our Gazoo Racing-engineered models – GR Supra and GR Yaris – have generated an exceptional buzz with their competition-tuned performance and handling, helping raise expectations of what GR86 will deliver.”

Toyota GR86
(Toyota)

Prices for the new Toyota GR86 start at £29,995 for the manual model and £32,085 for the automatic version.

First customers were given an enticing finance opportunity for the manual version, with monthly payments of £299 with a £4,777 customer deposit on a 42-month contract with 4.9 per cent APR.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment display with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive LED headlights and ultrasuede and leather seat upholstery.

