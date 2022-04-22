New research suggests some electric vehicles aren’t as green as they seem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
New research suggests some electric vehicles aren’t as green as they seem

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.23pm
Some electric vehicles consume more energy across their life cycle than petrol and diesel vehicles, according to new research.

Green NCAP, an offshoot of road safety specialist Euro NCAP, has released its first Life Cycle Assessment results. This indicates the total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions and primary energy demand of 61 recent cars.

The batch includes vehicles of all shapes and sizes, with full combustion engines, hybrids and all-electric powertrains. It factors in changing energy sources and assumes a vehicle life of 16 years or about 150,000 miles.

When comparing similar vehicle types with different powertrains, it was found that although electric vehicles do not emit any tailpipe emissions, their production is much more energy intensive than petrol and diesel cars.

Fiat 500
Despite this, they still had the best result, especially once recycling was taken into account. Petrol models struggled compared with diesel because of their higher fuel consumption.

Vehicle mass had a big impact on emissions, with large electric vehicles emitting more over their lifetime than smaller combustion vehicles. For example, Green NCAP showed a graph where the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E had larger emissions than a diesel Peugeot 208.

However, a smaller EV emitted even less, with the example being the Fiat 500, which had the lowest emissions footprint of all the cars tested.

Another example of how emissions can be affected is in the ‘usage conditions’ tests. Here, a best and worst case scenario is offered, based on optimal ambient conditions and driving style.

Electric vehicles perform poorly in cold weather, because battery capacity is negatively affected by this. As such, there was quite a large difference between the scenarios, with the EV consuming twice as much energy at -7°C than at its optimal temperature.

It wasn’t quite as extreme in the diesel, but there was a huge difference for plug-in hybrid models. This is because the best case scenario is based on the battery being kept topped up, whereas the worst case looks at an empty battery in cold weather.

Based on the tests, it is clear that these models have some of the lowest lifetime emissions when topped up, but the worst when left uncharged.

Green NCAP says the next stage of its life cycle assessment system is to create a platform where consumers can compare results based on their own local parameters and car use.

