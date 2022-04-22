How declining sales helped Honda find its ‘sweet spot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
How declining sales helped Honda find its ‘sweet spot’

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.19pm
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda UK has acknowledged that its sales decline might look ‘crazy’ from the outside, but insists this has been positive for the brand.

With the new hybrid Civic going on sale, the Japanese firm has stuck to its target of electrifying all of its mainstream models by the end of 2022, and this week confirmed a trio of new electrified models in 2023.

A strong line-up of cars and an assured strategy for the future are perhaps at odds with the firm’s performance in recent years, with the overall trend in the UK being declining sales for the past decade or so.

Honda electric vision
(Honda)

However, Jean-Marc Streng, managing director of Honda UK, insists this is all part of a master plan.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Streng said: “From the outside our volume drop looks a bit crazy, but actually we are fine with that. Yes, if we would sell 10,000 more cars it would be better, but we believe that around 30,000 sales we’ve found our sweet spot in terms of profitability, customer base, and sustainability for the future.”

He added that it allowed the firm to be more agile in its responses, adapting to changes in the industry more quickly than some larger firms.

On the subject of declining sales, Rebecca Adamson, head of automobiles at Honda UK, noted that declining sales were “a function of our decisions we’ve made in the market – we want to optimise each car in its sector and not chase market share.

“In terms of our profitability we’ve shifted from a consistent loss to finally achieving profitability in 2021 and moving forward.”

Honda has this week revealed its plans for switching to electric vehicles, which includes the launch of 30 new EVs globally by 2030. It wants to produce two million vehicles globally, with a line-up ranging from ‘commercial-use mini-EVs to flagship-class models’.

