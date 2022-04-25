Hyundai updates Ioniq 5 with new battery and upgraded technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Hyundai updates Ioniq 5 with new battery and upgraded technology

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.29am
The Ioniq 5 gains a new battery option
The Ioniq 5 gains a new battery option

Hyundai has given its Ioniq 5 a boost with a series of new features and a new battery option.

The new 77.4kWh battery brings a claimed total range of 315 miles and the entire setup delivers more power than the older 72.6kWh battery option – up 11bhp to a total of 321bhp.

The Ioniq 5 will also be available with video-based interior and exterior mirrors, while a camera mounted in the car’s rear spoiler creates a panoramic rear-facing view of the car too. All cars now get a battery heater and conditioning feature as standard, which can ensure that the battery is at its optimal temperature when travelling to a charging point. This helps to improve charging performance in hot, cold or ambient temperatures.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is available with a range of specifications

A new Namsan Edition – named after the mountain in Seoul, Korea – brings the ‘highest possible equipment and powertrain specifications’, according to Hyundai. Highlights include a full-length glass roof and the aforementioned digital side mirrors. It’s priced from £52,900.

The Ioniq 5 line-up now kicks off with the SE Connect 58kWh. Priced from £39,400, this version brings a range of up to 238 miles and includes standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control.

Step up to Premium grade – priced from £41,900 – and you gain Hyundai’s Vehicle to Load system, which allows the car’s energy to be used to power auxiliary appliances via a three-pin plug. Part leather upholstery is also included, while there’s the option to choose from either 58kWh or 77.4kWh battery packs.

Finally, there’s Ultimate trim which, at £48,400, adds the surround-view monitor as well as 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats – with heated rear seats – and a full Bose premium sound system.

