Hyundai updates Ioniq 5 with new battery and upgraded technology

Hyundai has given its Ioniq 5 a boost with a series of new features and a new battery option.

The new 77.4kWh battery brings a claimed total range of 315 miles and the entire setup delivers more power than the older 72.6kWh battery option – up 11bhp to a total of 321bhp.

The Ioniq 5 will also be available with video-based interior and exterior mirrors, while a camera mounted in the car’s rear spoiler creates a panoramic rear-facing view of the car too. All cars now get a battery heater and conditioning feature as standard, which can ensure that the battery is at its optimal temperature when travelling to a charging point. This helps to improve charging performance in hot, cold or ambient temperatures.

The Ioniq 5 is available with a range of specifications

A new Namsan Edition – named after the mountain in Seoul, Korea – brings the ‘highest possible equipment and powertrain specifications’, according to Hyundai. Highlights include a full-length glass roof and the aforementioned digital side mirrors. It’s priced from £52,900.

The Ioniq 5 line-up now kicks off with the SE Connect 58kWh. Priced from £39,400, this version brings a range of up to 238 miles and includes standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control.

Step up to Premium grade – priced from £41,900 – and you gain Hyundai’s Vehicle to Load system, which allows the car’s energy to be used to power auxiliary appliances via a three-pin plug. Part leather upholstery is also included, while there’s the option to choose from either 58kWh or 77.4kWh battery packs.

Finally, there’s Ultimate trim which, at £48,400, adds the surround-view monitor as well as 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats – with heated rear seats – and a full Bose premium sound system.