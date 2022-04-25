Nissan demonstrates next-generation collision avoidance technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan demonstrates next-generation collision avoidance technology

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 11.25am
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has today been demonstrating its next-generation driver assistance technology, which can help avoid collisions.

The system can see the world in real-time, analyse its surroundings, and interpret when a collision is about to take place so that it can safely work to avoid it.

It uses LIDAR, radar and cameras to detect the shape and size of objects as well as the environment that is being driven through.

Nissan ProPilot Concept Zero
(Nissan)

As well as helping to stop crashes, the technology can see slow moving traffic and obstacles ahead, performing lane changes to get around them.

Takao Asami, senior vice president, leading global research and development, says: “Nissan has been the first to market a number of advanced driver assistance technologies.

“When we look at the future of autonomous driving, we believe that it is of utmost importance for owners to feel highly confident in the safety of their vehicle.

“We are confident that our in-development ground truth perception technology will make a significant contribution to owner confidence, reduced traffic accidents and autonomous driving in the future.”

Nissan ProPilot Concept Zero
(Nissan)

Nissan is collaborating with companies that are experts in each aspect of the technology, for example Luminar for LIDAR and Applied Intuition for the collision avoidance software, utilising the latter’s cutting edge simulation systems.

In this case, it is important not only that the technology spots potential dangers, but is able to determine whether they are actually a threat and what action needs to be taken, if any at all.

Nissan’s investment in autonomous driving technologies is part of its Ambition 2030 plan. It sees the development of collision avoidance technology as vital, and expects the technology it has revealed today to be available on cars by the mid-2020s, and virtually every model by 2030.

