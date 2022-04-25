Four-in-10 Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Four-in-10 Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.55pm
Slow moving traffic on the M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire, during the Easter getaway. Picture date: Monday April 18, 2022.
The pandemic has had a huge impact on our driving habits, with new research suggesting 40 per cent of Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021.

On top of this, a quarter said they had driven less for work compared with before the pandemic.

The survey of over 2,000 British people found that driving less wasn’t restricted to business, with 38 per cent saying they’d driven less for leisure than before.

Official figures from the Department for Transport’s National Travel Survey show that the average number of miles travelled for commuting declined 37 per cent to 799 in 2020. This was down 43 per cent on 2002.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, which conducted the survey, said: “With the advent of hybrid working, rising fuel costs and a more sustainably minded population, the typical motorway commute is becoming a thing of the past for thousands of people.”

Elsewhere in the study, 73 per cent said they would have to change their driving habits in some way if the price of fuel continued to rise, with 41 per cent saying they’d have to drive less.

Rising fuel prices would have a significant effect on younger people in particular, with 90 per cent of under 34s saying they would have to alter their driving.

When it comes to paying for fuel, 78 per cent say they spend less than £50 per week, but those living in the north are more likely than any other region to spend more than £50.

Car manufacturers are increasingly switching their line-ups to electric vehicles, and sales of such vehicles are on the rise. The fuel price crisis has many considering whether to make the switch from petrol and diesel for their next car, with 35 per cent of respondents saying the recent price rises mean they’re more likely to buy an EV in the future.

