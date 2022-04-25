Ineos to open first UK retail sites in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ineos to open first UK retail sites in June

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 3.41pm
(Ineos)
(Ineos)

Ineos will open its first 24 UK retail sites in June, putting them among the first 150 locations to be confirmed in markets across the globe.

The firm plans to have 200 sales and service sites spanning over 50 countries by the end of 2022, with ‘established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers’ hosting the Ineos brand and both selling and maintaining its Grenadier four-wheel-drive.

The first 24 cover a variety of locations across the country, including Neath, the Ribble Valley and Belfast. Ineos will be working with the retailers to set up these outlets, with training programmes conducted for sales agents and workshop technicians.

Ineos plans for the majority of customers to always be within 45 minutes of an official sales and service location. Additional coverage will be created through ten selected partners and Bosch Car Service outlets.

Gary Pearson, head of UK and MENA for Ineos Automotive, said: “We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier.”

“They understand 4X4 users and their requirements, and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with these partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need.”

Prices for the Ineos Grenadier are expected to be confirmed by the end of this month, with orders opening in May.

