Jaguar XE and XF gain new 300 Sport specification

Jaguar has introduced a new 300 Sport version to its XE and XF, bringing a more dynamic exterior look as well as upgraded technology levels.

Already applied to the F-Pace SUV line-up, the 300 Sport adds 20-inch dark satin alloy wheels to the XE and XF saloon and Sportbrake models.

All cars are available in a range of solid and metallic colours – as well as two premium metallic paints – while inside, the XE gains aluminium finishers. The XF, meanwhile, features ‘satin charcoal ash’ trims instead.

The XE 300 Sport comes with a punchy turbocharged petrol engine

Both the XF and XE utilise a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 296bhp, bringing 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds in the XE, or 5.8 and 5.9 seconds in the XF saloon and Sportbrake respectively.

All 300 Sport models get Amazon Alexa integrated as standard, too, which brings easy to use voice control via Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system. For instance, drivers are able to ask Alexa to set the navigation to their home address or show them the way to the nearest coffee shop, all without having to use the screen whatsoever.

XE and XF models now incorporate Amazon Alexa

The Pivi Pro system also gains What3words integration, which allows drivers to find a destination by using precise details. A unique combination of three words represents a three-metre-square location and this can be entered into the Jaguar’s satellite navigation search box.

Prices for the XE 300 Sport start from £42,345, rising to £47,730 and £49,005 for the XF saloon and Sportbrake versions respectively. Cars are available to order from April 28.