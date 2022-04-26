Jaguar XE and XF gain new 300 Sport specification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jaguar XE and XF gain new 300 Sport specification

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.47am
Jaguar has added a new 300 Sport trim to XF and XE models

Jaguar has introduced a new 300 Sport version to its XE and XF, bringing a more dynamic exterior look as well as upgraded technology levels.

Already applied to the F-Pace SUV line-up, the 300 Sport adds 20-inch dark satin alloy wheels to the XE and XF saloon and Sportbrake models.

All cars are available in a range of solid and metallic colours – as well as two premium metallic paints – while inside, the XE gains aluminium finishers. The XF, meanwhile, features ‘satin charcoal ash’ trims instead.

Jaguar 300 Sport
The XE 300 Sport comes with a punchy turbocharged petrol engine

Both the XF and XE utilise a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 296bhp, bringing 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds in the XE, or 5.8 and 5.9 seconds in the XF saloon and Sportbrake respectively.

All 300 Sport models get Amazon Alexa integrated as standard, too, which brings easy to use voice control via Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system. For instance, drivers are able to ask Alexa to set the navigation to their home address or show them the way to the nearest coffee shop, all without having to use the screen whatsoever.

Jaguar 300 Sport
XE and XF models now incorporate Amazon Alexa

The Pivi Pro system also gains What3words integration, which allows drivers to find a destination by using precise details. A unique combination of three words represents a three-metre-square location and this can be entered into the Jaguar’s satellite navigation search box.

Prices for the XE 300 Sport start from £42,345, rising to £47,730 and £49,005 for the XF saloon and Sportbrake versions respectively. Cars are available to order from April 28.

