All-new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 pricing and specifications revealed

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 10.41am

Isuzu has confirmed pricing for the new D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 model, which will cost from £47,999.

The model has earned a cult following, as it takes the basic pick-up truck and adds a chunky body kit and various modifications that make it more capable off-road.

The model gets its name from the 35-inch tyres that are fitted as standard around 17-inch alloy wheels. Lifted suspension comes in the form of a Bilstein system with front springs and front and rear dampers, with the ride height increased 50cm over the regular model.

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35

The modifications not only make it more capable of finding grip off the beaten track, but also increases the approach angle, departure angle and break over angle, making more terrain passable.

The exterior styling helps give the AT35 its character, with extended wheel arches giving off a dramatic look in conjunction with the chunky tyres and raised ride height. Other exterior upgrades include strengthened mud flaps, extended side steps, and a versatile two-inch rear multifunction receiver hitch.

Its specification includes a nine-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as an eight-speaker sound system. There’s also leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charger and a premium carpet mat set.

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35

Peter Smith, managing director of Arctic Trucks UK said “With the many challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years we are delighted to finally be able to bring the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 to the market.

“We are very proud of what we have developed together with Isuzu UK on this latest generation D-Max which is undoubtedly the best yet.”

Prices for the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 start at £47,999 with a manual transmission or £2,000 extra for the automatic, with orders opening at Isuzu UK dealers from May 3.

