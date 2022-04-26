Electric vehicles now account for one in five UK car sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One in five UK cars sold this year was an electric vehicle, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It comes as the variety of EVs on sale in the UK increases dramatically, with the SMMT stating that in 2011 just nine electric vehicles were available to buy, contrasting the more than 140 different models available today – a further 50 are expected to be launched by the end of 2022, too.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The ever-increasing number of electric vehicle models launched by manufacturers since 2011 shows just how far Britain has come, with industry investment stimulating innovation at an ever-faster rate.

“With almost 200 electrified models expected to be available by the end of the year, manufacturers are turning ambitions for zero and ultra-low emission mobility into a reality, while motorists’ demand for these vehicles increases month by month.”

However, the SMMT says that ‘infrastructure has failed to keep up with demand’ and that further investment is required to ensure that all owners have good access to charging. A recent Department for Transport (DfT) and Ipsos MORI public attitudes tracker discovered that 75 per cent of motorists believed that there were not enough public chargepoints to meet their needs.

Hawes added: “To turn this nascent demand into a mass market, motorists need choice, affordability and the confidence to charge. The UK has an ambitious timescale to deliver net zero and road transport must shoulder the biggest burden delivering that goal.

“The industry is up for the challenge but we need all stakeholders, including government, charge point providers and energy companies, to match manufacturers’ commitment by providing the competitive incentives and infrastructure that assures a zero-emission future.”