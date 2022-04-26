Polaris teams up with Rhino-Rack to offer bespoke off-roader storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Polaris teams up with Rhino-Rack to offer bespoke off-roader storage

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 5.25pm
(Polaris)
(Polaris)

Polaris has teamed up with Australian outdoor adventure brand Rhino-Rack to offer a range of storage solutions for its off-roaders.

The brand is best known for its utility off-road vehicles, and can now offer customers cargo upgrades such as roof racks, bed racks and other accessories.

The storage has been designed specifically for Polaris models and features the Rhino-Rack mounting system that provides a secure bolting mechanism. The roof and bed racks are made from lightweight, rust-resistant aluminium that makes them ideal for mounting to Polaris models.

Rhino-Rack also offers a range of attachments to adapt the vehicle to the the user’s needs, such as a high-lift jack mount, a cargo corner bracket for a cooler box and a gun mount bracket.

Additional tie-down points can also be fitted, allowing riders to strap items such as spare tyres outside of the cargo bed, freeing up space for other items.

Dario Baraggia, parts and accessories manager for Polaris Off Road Vehicles, said: “Rhino-Rack shares our core values in maximising the potential of every day. From farmers, landowners, and hunters to off-road enthusiasts and adventurers, we always aim to make life as convenient and accessible as possible.

“We’re firm believers that our parts and accessories should be as reliable and durable as our vehicles – the Rhino-Racks are welded and super strong, the fit is unique to our products so very tight and secure, and the accessories allow storage to be tailored to our users with attachments for all applications.”

Polaris was founded in 1954 and builds a wide variety of vehicles, including its range of off-roaders, motorcycles, Slingshot sports car and many more extreme vehicles.

