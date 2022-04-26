Polaris teams up with Rhino-Rack to offer bespoke off-roader storage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polaris has teamed up with Australian outdoor adventure brand Rhino-Rack to offer a range of storage solutions for its off-roaders.

The brand is best known for its utility off-road vehicles, and can now offer customers cargo upgrades such as roof racks, bed racks and other accessories.

The storage has been designed specifically for Polaris models and features the Rhino-Rack mounting system that provides a secure bolting mechanism. The roof and bed racks are made from lightweight, rust-resistant aluminium that makes them ideal for mounting to Polaris models.

Rhino-Rack also offers a range of attachments to adapt the vehicle to the the user’s needs, such as a high-lift jack mount, a cargo corner bracket for a cooler box and a gun mount bracket.

Additional tie-down points can also be fitted, allowing riders to strap items such as spare tyres outside of the cargo bed, freeing up space for other items.

Dario Baraggia, parts and accessories manager for Polaris Off Road Vehicles, said: “Rhino-Rack shares our core values in maximising the potential of every day. From farmers, landowners, and hunters to off-road enthusiasts and adventurers, we always aim to make life as convenient and accessible as possible.

“We’re firm believers that our parts and accessories should be as reliable and durable as our vehicles – the Rhino-Racks are welded and super strong, the fit is unique to our products so very tight and secure, and the accessories allow storage to be tailored to our users with attachments for all applications.”

Polaris was founded in 1954 and builds a wide variety of vehicles, including its range of off-roaders, motorcycles, Slingshot sports car and many more extreme vehicles.