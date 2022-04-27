New 402bhp Mercedes-AMG C43 saloon and estate revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
New 402bhp Mercedes-AMG C43 saloon and estate revealed

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 11.45am
Mercedes has unveiled the first sporty version of its latest C-Class – the C43.

Available in both saloon and estate form, the new sports model borrows the same engine from the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG SL43 sports car. It might be down two cylinders on the outgoing car’s V6 engine, but the new 2.0-litre has increased power from 385bhp to 402bhp.
This is delivered to all four wheels via an AMG-developed nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s also a mild-hybrid – which is able to add a small 14bhp boost from its 48-volt electrical system – and is the first series production car to use an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which helps to provide extra responsiveness, particularly from idle. Mercedes says the engine’s technology ‘derives directly from Formula 1’.

The C43 saloon can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, with the more practical estate taking a further tenth of a second. The top speed is limited to 155mph as standard, but can be raised to 165mph with an optional ‘AMG Driver’s Package’.

A range of different driving models are available as part of the ‘AMG Dynamic Select’ package, including ‘slippery’, ‘comfort’ and ‘sport plus’. The C43 also comes as standard with adaptive damper suspension, as well as rear-axle steering, which improves handling agility while also reducing the turning circle when parking.

To set it apart from the regular C-Class, the C43 gets an AMG-specific grille with chrome vertical slats, sporty air intakes and an aggressive rear diffuser.

Inside, ‘AMG Performance’ seats trimmed in man-made leather and microfibre are included as standard, along with contrasting red stitching and seat belts. The MBUX infotainment system also features AMG-specific displays and functions, including a data logger for those wanting to use their C43 on track.

Until the new four-cylinder C63 arrives later in the year, the C43 is the most powerful C-Class in the line-up. Although Mercedes hasn’t named an on sale date for the C43, first deliveries are likely before the end of 2022.

