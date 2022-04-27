Fuel economy now more important to car buyers than reliability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fuel economy now more important to car buyers than reliability

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 1.49pm
(PA Images)
(PA Images)

A vehicle’s fuel consumption is now the most important consideration for UK car buyers, according to a new survey.

Fuel prices have risen dramatically in recent months, and though chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 5p cut to fuel duty in the Spring Budget, the average price of a litre currently stands at 161.84p for petrol and 176.33p for diesel, according to government figures. Those are both sharp increases on the 144.82p for petrol and 148.85p for diesel recorded at the start of 2022.

As a result, fuel economy is now ranked as the top consideration for new car buyers, with 57 per cent listing it as a factor when purchasing a new model, according to a survey of 2,000 motorists (excluding EV drivers) by used car marketplace CarGurus.

(Mazda)

Reliability – which was previously the top consideration prior to rising fuel prices – was in second position, with 55 per cent making this a factor in the purchase of their next car.

Road tax (25 per cent) was ranked third, safety/Euro NCAP rating (21 per cent) was placed fourth and a car’s design and style (20 per cent) was the fifth most important factor, dropping from third position last year, suggesting car buyers are increasingly purchasing with their heads rather than hearts.

When asked why motorists might consider a more fuel-efficient car, 43 per cent cited rising fuel prices, with 31 per cent saying it would be because of climate change.

47 per cent of motorists are now avoiding unnecessary journeys, as a result of rising fuel prices

Elsewhere, 23 per cent said they wouldn’t have bought their current car, and would have chosen something cheaper to run instead, while eight per cent would have purchased an EV or no car at all.

CarGurus’ survey also found 47 per cent said they are now avoiding unnecessary car journeys because of rising prices, with the average motorist now doing 17.8 fewer miles per week than they were before fuel prices increased.

CarGurus’ fuel-saving tips include removing unnecessary weight from the car, taking a roof or bike rack off the car when it’s not in use and smoother driving.

