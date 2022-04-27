Wiesmann returns with 671bhp electric roadster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wiesmann returns with 671bhp electric roadster

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 3.07pm
(Wiesmann)
(Wiesmann)

German sports car firm Wiesmann has unveiled the Project Thunderball – the brand’s first ever electric model.

Lesser-known Wiesmann has historically used BMW-supplied V8 and V10 engines for its bold-looking performance models, but the brand is now showing its electric intent with the Project Thunderball.

Marking a return for Wiesmann after a period of financial instability and near-silence, the firm says the new model is ‘making a revolution at the heart of its brand’.

(Wiesmann)

The Project Thunderball is powered by twin electric rear motors delivering up to 671bhp and 1,100Nm of torque, which is said to allow for a 0-60mph time of just 2.7 seconds.

Thanks to its carbon fibre architecture, its 1,700kg weight makes it light by EV standards. It’s also underpinned by an 800-volt electrical architecture and an 83kWh battery that Wiesmann hopes will offer a range of 500km (311 miles). It’s also capable of being rapidly charged at up to 300kW.

Wiesmann promises the EV will ‘fiercely retain its DNA of timeless design elegance combined with stunning yet refined performance’, with Project Thunderball having a classic roadster shape, while retaining the brand’s familiar grille, giving it a unique appearance.

(Wiesmann)

Roheen Berry, owner of Wiesmann, said: “Project Thunderball is a remarkable moment in time for the Wiesmann brand, and the culmination of a dream of years of design and engineering excellence bringing an all-rear-wheel-drive electric convertible sports car fit for the modern era, where timeless design meets cutting-edge technology.

“For the first time an iconic two-seater Wiesmann will deliver the performance, handling and spirit for which we are famed, with an advanced, German-engineered all-electric powertrain at its heart. I truly believe we’ve made the world’s most exciting electric sports car.”

The Project Thunderball is now available to order, with prices starting from €300,000 (£253,000).

