Wiesmann returns with 671bhp electric roadster

German sports car firm Wiesmann has unveiled the Project Thunderball – the brand’s first ever electric model.

Lesser-known Wiesmann has historically used BMW-supplied V8 and V10 engines for its bold-looking performance models, but the brand is now showing its electric intent with the Project Thunderball.

Marking a return for Wiesmann after a period of financial instability and near-silence, the firm says the new model is ‘making a revolution at the heart of its brand’.

(Wiesmann)

The Project Thunderball is powered by twin electric rear motors delivering up to 671bhp and 1,100Nm of torque, which is said to allow for a 0-60mph time of just 2.7 seconds.

Thanks to its carbon fibre architecture, its 1,700kg weight makes it light by EV standards. It’s also underpinned by an 800-volt electrical architecture and an 83kWh battery that Wiesmann hopes will offer a range of 500km (311 miles). It’s also capable of being rapidly charged at up to 300kW.

Wiesmann promises the EV will ‘fiercely retain its DNA of timeless design elegance combined with stunning yet refined performance’, with Project Thunderball having a classic roadster shape, while retaining the brand’s familiar grille, giving it a unique appearance.

(Wiesmann)

Roheen Berry, owner of Wiesmann, said: “Project Thunderball is a remarkable moment in time for the Wiesmann brand, and the culmination of a dream of years of design and engineering excellence bringing an all-rear-wheel-drive electric convertible sports car fit for the modern era, where timeless design meets cutting-edge technology.

“For the first time an iconic two-seater Wiesmann will deliver the performance, handling and spirit for which we are famed, with an advanced, German-engineered all-electric powertrain at its heart. I truly believe we’ve made the world’s most exciting electric sports car.”

The Project Thunderball is now available to order, with prices starting from €300,000 (£253,000).