Toyota adds manual gearbox option to GR Supra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota adds manual gearbox option to GR Supra

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 10.15am
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has introduced a coveted manual gearbox to its GR Supra sports car, as the brand aims to cater further to the driving enthusiast market.

Introduced in 2019, the GR Supra saw a return of the legendary nameplate after a number of years. Developed alongside the BMW Z4, the Supra debuted with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine before being joined by a smaller and more affordable 2.0-litre unit in 2020.

Until now Toyota has purely offered the GR Supra with an automatic gearbox but is now building on the success of its GR Yaris and GR86 performance models by introducing a manual transmission. This means all of the Japanese brand’s sporting models can be specified as a manual, either as standard or as an option.

The manual gearbox is said to be 40kg lighter than the standard automatic, and is fitted purely to the six-cylinder engine. Toyota says it features an uprated clutch to deal with the additional performance of this more powerful engine, and has been developed to optimise torque at the moment the clutch is engaged and released.

All Supra models now feature a retuned steering and suspension setup too, while versions equipped with the manual gearbox feature a revised traction control system, as well as a ‘Hairpin+’ function that is designed to maximise agility on steep uphill stretches of road with tight corners by allowing more ‘free’ wheelspin.

A new ‘Pro’ specific for the GR Supra also focuses on reducing weight, fitting lighter 19-inch alloy wheels, changing the audio system and deleting the seats’ leather upholstery, electrical adjustment and lumbar support. Two new colours are also now available for the GR Supra – Moareki Grey and Dawn Blue.

(Toyota)

Toyota says the addition of the manual gearbox came from ‘listening to sports car fans and customers’ and that this transmission will ‘delight drivers who love the control and rewards offered by precisely timed manual shifts’.

Full UK pricing and an official on-sale date are yet to be announced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier