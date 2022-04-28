Electric Polestar 2 updated with longer range and quicker charging speeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric Polestar 2 updated with longer range and quicker charging speeds

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.13pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Polestar has announced a range of updates for its ‘2’ EV, which see selected versions getting a range boost, as well as further efforts to reduce the model’s carbon footprint.

Launched in 2020, the Polestar 2 was this Swedish electric car brand’s first mass-market model, and has helped the firm to grow ever since. The bulk of these updates affect the ‘Standard Range Single Motor’ car, which now uses a 69kWh battery (up from 61kWh), which sees the electric range increase from 274 miles to a claimed 295 miles.

At the same time, power increases from 221bhp to 234bhp, while it can now rapidly charge at up to 130kW as well. These changes come as a result of ‘improved cell chemistry’, the firm has said.

(Polestar)

With Polestar having a strong focus on the environment and sustainability, the firm has worked to improve the ‘2’, which now uses aluminium sourced from smelters using renewable energy. While Polestar is working to make its cars leather-free – and currently offers a vegan upholstery option – the firm says its optional Nappa leather package now has ‘greater sustainability credentials’.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said: “We have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.”

Other changes include the addition of two new colours known as Space and Jupiter, while there are new designs for the Polestar 2’s 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels. New leather colours and trim options are available too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier