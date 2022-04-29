Households shunning staycations because of high fuel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Households shunning staycations because of high fuel prices

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.49pm
(VW)
(VW)

The high price of fuel is driving many households away from holidaying in the UK this year, according to new research.

In a survey of 2,417 people by online car marketplace Auto Trader, 38 per cent said they were less likely to take a staycation this year, with 85 per cent of these citing rising fuel costs as the main reason.

This is despite scenes of holiday chaos at airports in recent weeks, particularly over the Easter holidays, as those seeking overseas sun faced under-staffed airlines.

According to the research, even those still planning to holiday in the UK are being affected by fuel costs, with 51 per cent of these people saying they will stay closer to home for this reason.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent said they were now less likely to head off on a foreign driving holiday.

As of April 25, petrol and diesel were still at record highs of 161.8p and 176.3p per litre respectively, while official figures indicate petrol jumped almost 13p per litre in March, the biggest monthly rise since records began.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a staycation boom, but it looks like being short-lived as foreign destinations reopen to travellers and drivers face the harsh reality of rising petrol and diesel costs for journeys at home.

“It is little wonder that would-be staycationers are thinking twice about embarking on lengthy road trips when it costs around £90 to fill the tank of a typical family car. This inflationary pressure is squeezing budgets across the entire economy and next March the Chancellor will be clawing back the temporary respite on fuel duty.”

