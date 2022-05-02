The used cars that sell the slowest revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The used cars that sell the slowest revealed

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 2.24pm
(SsangYong)
(SsangYong)

Buying a new car right now is tricky business, as parts shortages mean many models won’t arrive on your driveway for many months after you place your order.

As such, the used car market has been booming, as new car buyers have been turning to second hand motors rather than wait months on end for a new model.

However, despite many used cars seeing massive price increases over the past 12 months, not every vehicle has been blessed in such a way.

Car Dealer Magazine has revealed the 10 cars that took the longest to sell between March 2021 and March 2022, working with eBay Motors Group.

The classifieds site analysed every car advert placed on its marketplace to create the list, which only includes models that were advertised more than 1,000 times in the time period.

Top – or perhaps bottom – of the pile was the SsangYong Tivoli, which took an average of 74.9 days to sell. This is perhaps unsurprising, as this little known South Korean brand doesn’t sell a huge number of cars in the UK, though this family SUV does represent good value for money.

In second place was the Nissan Elgrand (67.5 days) followed by the SsangYong Korando (65.6 days). The rest of the top five was made up of the Audi e-tron (63.5 days) and Skoda Scala (57.6 days).

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research for eBay Motors Group said: “Although the demand for used cars was exceptionally high over the last 12 months there were inevitably some models that struggled to find buyers, regardless of price.

“However, it wasn’t just budget cars that struggled to find buyers. Our data shows how Audi’s e-tron electric SUV was the fourth slowest seller, averaging 63.5 days to sell, and we believe this is more a reflection of its top-end £64,634 price tag rather than its desirability.”

The rest of the top 10 was made up of the Mercedes-Benz SL (57.3 days), Seat Mii and Mercedes-Benz CLK (56.4 days), Suzuki SX4 (56 days), Skoda Kamiq (55.9 days) and Skoda Citigo (55.2 days)

By comparison, the fastest selling car over the past 12 months was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which took an average of 23.9 days to find a new home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier