Long-term report: Our Audi Q4 e-tron has made swapping to an EV a doddle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Our Audi Q4 e-tron has made swapping to an EV a doddle

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 4.48pm
(PA)
(PA)

With petrol and diesel prices costing more than frankincense and myrrh (probably), many consumers are now shopping around seriously for an electric car.

Many of my friends and family have spotted the little green flash on the number plate of my long term Audi Q4 e-tron and paid a newfound interest in what it’s like to own.

While electric cars are rapidly becoming commonplace – with alternatively fuelled cars even outselling diesel cars in March this year in the UK – there’s still a lot of undecided buyers out there.

For what it’s worth, I’ve found adapting to life with an electric car relatively smooth, but it certainly helps that the Q4 has a brilliant range and is easy to live with.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

At 305 miles (on a good day), the Q4 is more than capable of dealing with a week’s worth of my average mileage without needing a top up. In fact, sometimes I can go two.

When it does need a charge, I simply plug it into a standard plug in my garage and it slowly fills up. This is not really the best way to charge an electric car – you’re much better off with a dedicated home charger – but I’ve not got one and have had to make do.

It works, albeit just a bit slowly. It’s essentially a 1kw charger, compared to the 7kw you can get from a dedicated charger, so it takes more than 24 hours to fully charge from empty.

At the moment, if it’s plugged in overnight, it gains about 30 per cent of its battery range. That isn’t great, but for what I use it for, it works.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

It certainly beats feeling the pain at the petrol pumps, too. The convenience of being able to come home and plug your car in to fill it up has a lot to be said for it.

Over the last few months I’ve grown very fond of the Q4. Yes, the ride is a little hard and it communicates the deepest potholes directly to your spine, but the premium feel to the interior and practicality of an SUV have made it enjoyable to run.

This is a first edition model and I’ve moaned in previous reports about its lack of silly things that you just assume Audis come with – keyless entry for one and front parking sensors.

I’ve missed the former the most as, even now, four months into its stay with me, I still sometimes forget I need to press a button to open the doors. Yes I know, if ever there was a first world problem, it’s that.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

There have been a few quirks I’ve had to get used to as well. The multimedia system has had a few funny five minutes, but always seems to work itself out with a good old fashioned ‘turn it off and on again’ routine.

Last time I wrote about the Audi it had mysteriously locked me out of the car. While that was rather annoying, I’m pleased to report it hasn’t done it again. Hopefully that was just the e-tron having one of its ‘moments’.

Now the weather has warmed up, I’m getting much better mileage from the batteries. During the depths of winter, when the heating and heated seats were getting a good workout, I was getting around 250-270 miles from a charge. Now, it’s much closer to 300.

While some might think that’s a bit strange – and an ‘EV thing’ – you need to remember that traditional combustion engined cars are exactly the same, they all vary depending on how you use them.

As an aside, I found some recent research by battery charging specialists CTEK particularly interesting, considering the Q4 sat outside. The firm analysed the cost benefits of running petrol, diesel and electric cars, on a cost per mile basis, taking into account the recent fuel price rises.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

The firm says, on average, an electric car now costs around 7p per mile, compared to 20.5p for petrol and 18.6p for diesel.

That’s considering you charge at home at an average price of 28p per kWh. No wonder more and more people are looking at swapping to an EV with savings like that being bandied around.
Ok, so you need to factor in the additional cost of buying an EV in the first place, but it’s still good to know that driving one does work out cheaper overall.

Elsewhere, I’ve been putting the e-tron to good use with my on-going house refurbishments. It’s swallowed huge amounts of rubbish for the tip and scrubbed up rather well once I’ve finished.
There’s something quite satisfying about using a car for some hard work, then getting it gleaming again afterwards (with the help of the local car cleaners).

But back to the point of this long term update – trying to answer what’s it like living with an EV and whether I’d make the swap myself? Well, living with it is surprisingly easy, as long as you can charge at home. But would I make the swap away from combustion completely? Well, my love affair with the fuel sippers isn’t quite over yet, but it’s certainly beginning to wane.

  • Model: Audi Q4 e-tron Launch Edition
  • Price as tested: £51,165
  • Engine: Electric
  • Power: 204bhp
  • Torque: 310Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.3 seconds
  • Top speed: 99mph
  • Range: 305 miles
  • Emissions: 0g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 8,327

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier