Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai i30 N range gains Drive-N limited edition

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 9.47am
The Drive-N gets a range of special exterior touches
The Drive-N gets a range of special exterior touches

Hyundai has introduced an exclusive new special edition version of its i30 N hot hatchback – the Drive-N Limited Edition.

Limited to just 800 units – of which only 75 are destined for UK buyers – the Drive-N is based on the standard i30 N, with its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 276bhp and 392Nm of torque and linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai i30 Drive-N
The i30 N uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

However, the exterior design has been given a series of tweaks over the standard car, with highlights including 19-inch forged alloy wheels finished in a dark bronze matte colour, special decals on the side, front and rear and dedicated Drive-N badges.

Plus, these badges also showcase the coordinates of the ‘home of the N models’ – Hyundai’s test centre at the Nurburgring, Germany. Here, the firm has finely tuned its performance models around the famous ‘Green Hell’ since 2011.

Hyundai i30 Drive-N
Red accents are applied across the cabin

The interior of the Drive-N also features a unique numbered badge showcasing the car’s build slot, as well as Alcantara applied to components such as the steering wheel, gear lever and armrest, with red accents used throughout the cabin too. In fact, that red colour is extended to the seat belts, seat stitching and even the N buttons on the steering wheel. Special floor mats with unique lettering are also included.

Hyundai has yet to reveal pricing for the special-edition model, but expect to see a small premium over the regular car’s £34,095 starting price.

