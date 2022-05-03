Long-term report: Understanding the Ford Puma ST

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Understanding the Ford Puma ST

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.45am
The Ford Puma is surprisingly versatile
The Ford Puma is surprisingly versatile

Take a look at the monthly new car best-sellers and you’ll see that the Ford Puma is a pretty consistent sight. Now I’ve never been the greatest fan of crossovers – I’d always trump for a conventional hatch – but having spent a fair few weeks and a decent number of miles with our long-term Puma ST, I’m starting to see why people are snapping them up in their droves.

Of course, the Puma is based on the regular Fiesta, which is a car as well-known here in the UK as they come. So why are so many people opting for the Puma instead, leaving the Fiesta in its wake, despite the two being fundamentally the same underneath?

Ford Puma
The Puma has proved popular for Ford

I think it comes down to space or, should I put it more precisely, the MegaBox that the Puma has in its boot. That added 90 litres of load that you just won’t find in the Fiesta completely transforms the appeal of the Puma and means that, on the occasions where I’ve got to make a run to the tip or carry something larger, I’m able to do it – and you just couldn’t in the Fiesta. I also like that the rubber matting surrounding the whole MegaBox can be removed and hosed off or vacuumed, which is very handy if things have got dusty or sandy back there.

Most crossovers offer a more raised-up driving position than a standard hatchback and though the Puma’s is slightly more elevated than the Fiesta’s, it’s not overly lofty. It’s something I appreciate, too, as there’s nothing I find more off-putting in a car than sitting ‘over’ it rather than in it. The seats are pretty comfy too and well-bolstered as well.

Ford Puma
The ST uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Yes, it is a little firm. On the motorway, it’s not so much of a problem, but at slower speeds, it does have a tendency to drop into potholes with a ‘thwack’. But the more time I’ve spent with the Puma ST, the more I’ve been able to just, well, get along with it. It’s not so uncomfortable as to put you off the car entirely, but I’d be quite interested to try out a Puma on the regular car’s suspension but with the 1.5-litre engine from the ST.

And what an engine it is. Good and boosty, it gives the Puma a frenetic, eager approach to driving and when combined with the well-judged six-speed manual makes it into a really exciting car to drive. Country lanes are an absolute hoot in the ST; but you’re even rewarded on roundabouts and longer curves where the Puma’s excellent body control and plentiful grip shine through. In truth, I haven’t been troubling any of the ‘sport’ modes, either, as it seems pretty well set up as it is.

I’ve even been getting reasonable fuel economy, with longer slogs on the motorway resulting in around 40mpg. A full tank shows around 367 miles, but on a recent journey, I travelled for well over 50 miles before the range began to tick south again.

Ford Puma
A small spoiler gives the ST a performance-orientated look

But there have got to be niggles, surely? Well, I’m not bowled over by the infotainment screen, which is a little bit dated in terms of its design. However, with standard-fit Apple CarPlay (wired, not wireless) I’ve got a pretty decent workaround for that issue. CarPlay also fits the screen really well and the touchscreen itself is pleasantly responsive, so there’s no waiting around for anything to load after you’ve pressed it.

I even like the way it looks. If it were my car, I’d be lopping the ST badges straight off it as, without these, it looks near-identical to the regular Puma and I think that’s pretty cool. Given how many Pumas I see on the road each time I’m driving, I think it would blend in really very well.

To me, the Puma ST is just a very likeable car. Not the most comfortable, for sure, but given how easy it is to use on a daily basis, it’s a commendable daily performance car option. Would I miss the added punch that the ST version brings? Probably a little. But it’s all the factors that you’ll find on the regular Puma that make this car great.

  • Model as tested: Ford Puma ST with Performance Pack
  • Price as tested: £30,660
  • Engine: 1.5-litre petrol
  • Power: 197bhp
  • Torque: 320Nm
  • Max speed: 137mph
  • 0-60mph: 6.5 seconds
  • MPG: 41.5
  • Emissions: 155g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier