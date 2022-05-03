Mini stops production of manual gearbox cars as supply issues tighten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mini stops production of manual gearbox cars as supply issues tighten

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 1.23pm
The Shadow Edition brings a special black exterior colour
The Shadow Edition brings a special black exterior colour

Mini has stopped the production of cars with manual gearboxes as supply chain issues continue to hamper operations.

The firm continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. In February, it came second in the top 10 best-selling models, with registrations topping 1,775 during the month.

In a statement, the firm said that ‘current circumstances are causing supply chain restrictions across the global automotive industry’ and that ‘in order to secure maximum production output to meet increasing customer demand, our product offer needs to be simplified’.

‘This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new MINIs.’

Mini currently offers a wide range of models, including three- and five-door hatchback, Countryman SUV and Clubman estate. The vast majority are available with the option of either manual or automatic gearboxes, though the former has gained momentum due to the ease of use they offer and the boost in economy they often bring.

Mini also offers an electric version of its popular hatch, though that is only available with an automatic gearbox due to the nature of the powertrain.

It is unclear when Mini will restart production of cars with manual gearboxes. One of the firm’s core plants is in Oxford, with other sites located in the Netherlands and Austria.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier