Mini stops production of manual gearbox cars as supply issues tighten

Mini has stopped the production of cars with manual gearboxes as supply chain issues continue to hamper operations.

The firm continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. In February, it came second in the top 10 best-selling models, with registrations topping 1,775 during the month.

In a statement, the firm said that ‘current circumstances are causing supply chain restrictions across the global automotive industry’ and that ‘in order to secure maximum production output to meet increasing customer demand, our product offer needs to be simplified’.

‘This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new MINIs.’

Mini currently offers a wide range of models, including three- and five-door hatchback, Countryman SUV and Clubman estate. The vast majority are available with the option of either manual or automatic gearboxes, though the former has gained momentum due to the ease of use they offer and the boost in economy they often bring.

Three new MINI Editions for 2022 that celebrate our differences in true MINI style. The MINI Editions are one-offs packed with exclusive finishes – striking body colours, dynamic trims and unique interior styling. Find out more: https://t.co/JcCpDL7x9q#MINI #MINIEditions pic.twitter.com/knduuTyttJ — MINI UK (@MINIUK) February 9, 2022

Mini also offers an electric version of its popular hatch, though that is only available with an automatic gearbox due to the nature of the powertrain.

It is unclear when Mini will restart production of cars with manual gearboxes. One of the firm’s core plants is in Oxford, with other sites located in the Netherlands and Austria.