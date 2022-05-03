Alpine celebrates Miami GP involvement with new colours for A110

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alpine celebrates Miami GP involvement with new colours for A110

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 2.37pm
The A110 gains unique colourways
Alpine is commemorating the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami with a new colour pack for its A110 sports car.

‘Inspired by the neon lights of Ocean Drive’, the specially named A110 South Beach Colourway will be available in two versions, blue or pink. Both get 18-inch white alloy wheels, too, while the exterior colour is brought inside the car with ‘South Beach’ floor mats embroidered in the blue or pink shade.

Blue and pink flags will be applied to both the exterior and interior of the car, while grey stitching is used on both the seats and the centre console.

Alpine A110
The interior features the pink and blue colours too

May 8 will mark the first time that Formula 1 will have descended upon Miami, with the race taking place at the Miami International Autodrome.

Though the pair of colours are being used to celebrate Alpine’s F1 involvement in the Miami GP, both are actually two of the brand’s historic colours. They’re also available through the firm’s Atelier Alpine customisation program, which features 20 colours inspired by Alpine’s heritage. Buyers can also select a variety of different customisation options through this process, such as wheel finishers and brake caliper colours.

This special edition car retains the standard A110’s 1.8-litre engine, which pushes out 249bhp and 320Nm of torque as standard, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds. More powerful GT versions have the same engine, but power is lifted to 296bhp.

The South Beach option pack will be available this summer, while reservations can be made through the Alpine app from Tuesday, May 3.

