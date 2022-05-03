Lamborghini reveals new Huracan GT3 EVO2 racing car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lamborghini reveals new Huracan GT3 EVO2 racing car

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 3.55pm
(Lamborghini)
(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has revealed its latest generation of its Huracan GT3 racing car.

Based on the manufacturer’s latest Huracan STO roadgoing model, the new GTO EVO2 follows on from the 2019 racing car, and is said to be fully compliant with the latest FIA 2022 racing and technical regulations.

Designed and developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse racing arm, the EVO2 uses the 5.2-litre V10 engine, which produces 631bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels.

(Lamborghini)

Key design elements borrowed from the Huracan STO include its special aerodynamic features, and intakes. These include the hexagonal air scoops and rear fin. There are no traditional side air intakes, but rather a large scoop that’s connected to snorkel.

The Lamborghini features a fully carbon fibre bodywork designed with the brand’s Centre Stilo division, with new splitters and a diffuser maximising aerodynamic efficiency. These details, in combination with the carbon fibre floor, all help to provide greater downforce than the outgoing model.

Lamborghini also promises improved safety, helped by a redesigned rollcage and new carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels. Elsewhere, improved braking performance is promised thanks to new callipers and pads.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini head of motorsport, said: “The new Huracan GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company and inherits two difficult tasks.

“The first is to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracan GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and, second, to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracan racing cars since 2015.”

Lamborghini says the first examples will be delivered to customers in the second half of 2022, with the model slated to make its debut at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours. An ‘evolution’ kit will also be offered to customers with existing Huracan GT3s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier