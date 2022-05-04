Citroen and Vauxhall’s largest electric vans gain longer range and quicker charging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Citroen and Vauxhall’s largest electric vans gain longer range and quicker charging

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 12.07pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Citroen and Vauxhall’s largest electric vans are now available with a new 75kWh battery, enabling a longer range for the two models.

The Citroen e-Relay and Vauxhall Movano-e went on sale last year, using a 70kWh battery linked to an electric motor delivering a maximum 118bhp and 260Nm of torque. Previously, the two vans could travel 139 miles from a single charge. However, because of the new, larger 75kWh battery, they can now manage a claimed 154 miles.

Both vans can be charged to per 80 cent battery capacity in an hour using a 50kW rapid charger. Improved battery technology also allows quicker charging using a 22kW (non-rapid) EV charger, with the two vans able to have a full charge in four hours if plugged in this way – down from eight hours.

(Citroen)

A smaller 37kWh battery option continues to be offered by both Citroen and Vauxhall, although the range of these is limited to just 73 miles on a full charge.

Despite the increased battery size, there’s no change to the two vans’ versatility, which are able to carry a payload of up to 1,100kg and offer a maximum load volume of 15 cubic metres.

The Citroen e-Relay and Vauxhall Movano-e also cost the same as before, with the 75kWh battery models priced from £57,035 for the Citroen and £57,913 for the Vauxhall. Both exclude VAT but are inclusive of the government’s £5,000 electric van grant.

