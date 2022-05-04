Almost seven in 10 motorists have changed driving habits since cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost seven in 10 motorists have changed driving habits since cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 1.35pm
(PA)
(PA)

A new survey has revealed that more than two-thirds of drivers have changed their driving habits since the cost-of-living crisis took hold.

Of 2,000 motorists questioned, 69 per cent said they’d changed their habits behind the wheel since the start of 2022.

The survey by Kwik Fit found that 35 per cent of drivers had cut down on the number of car journeys they do, with 40 per cent of petrol and diesel car owners driving less versus 22 per cent of those with EVs and hybrids.

Forty per cent of motorists with petrol and diesel cars are now doing less journeys than they were at the start of 2022.

Of the EV and hybrid owners questioned, 17 per cent had swapped from a combustion-powered car this year as a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, four per cent of drivers had even sold their car and not replaced it.

Asked about their driving behaviour, 21 per cent of motorists surveyed said they now try to drive more smoothly and less aggressively than before, with 14 per cent driving more slowly on all journeys to conserve fuel.

Kwik Fit’s study also found some motorists were keener on car maintenance than in the past, to help reduce costs. One in 10 said they now regularly checked their car’s tyre pressures, while 11 per cent had made their cars lighter by emptying their boots of heavier items more regularly.

(Kwik Fit)

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting on many areas of our lives and motoring is no exception. While some drivers are able to cut down on their journeys, many of the journeys motorists make are essential and cannot be made by other means.

“We would encourage all motorists to make sure their car is running as efficiently as possible and to especially take the measures that cost nothing – ensure that their tyres are at the correct pressure and that the car isn’t suffering from unnecessary weight in the boot or drag on the roof.

“Seemingly small measures can have a big impact on fuel consumption, and of course having the correct tyre pressure will also help prolong the life of a tyre by reducing premature wear.”

