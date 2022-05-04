People without a driveway ‘pay nearly £1,000 more a year to charge an EV’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

People without a driveway ‘pay nearly £1,000 more a year to charge an EV’

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 4.03pm
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

Motorists who can’t plug in an electric car at home are paying nearly £1,000 more per year to charge their vehicle than those with a driveway, it’s been claimed.

EV drivers who are able to plug in their car at home can take advantage of cheap overnight energy tariffs that make charging as affordable as possible.

According to electric car website Electrifying, which used someone driving 10,000 miles a year in a Volkswagen ID.3 58kWh as an example, it would cost just £13.75 a month to charge on the cheapest overnight electricity rates.

If it was charged on the peak home rate, that would work out at £56 per month.

However, for those without off-street parking who have to rely on public chargers, at the average cost of 50p per kilowatt hour (kWh), the same car and driver would pay £91.75 per month to charge their vehicle. This is based on a DC rapid charger, such as those found in motorway service stations and supermarket car parks.

(Volkswagen)

Plugged in with a slow AC charger – such as those found in car parks and at the side of the street – based on an average of 40p per kWh, it would cost £73.50 a month to charge this way.

It means those having to rely on the most convenient public rapid chargers are paying up to £78 more each month to charge their cars, equating to £936 over the course of a year.

Electrifying says the difference in price is ‘creating a two-tiered nation’ of electric car owners, and that it ‘discriminates against those on lower incomes without access to off-street parking’.

Ginny Buckley, founder and chief executive of Electrifying, said: “Electric car ownership should not be a privilege for the more affluent, and if we want to bring everyone along on the electric journey, we need to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place – and at the right price – so that everyone can make the switch with confidence.

“The biggest saving from switching to electric comes from the overall running costs, and with petrol prices rising to record levels, driving electric gives us the opportunity to gain energy independence through using renewable power for our cars now and in the future.”

Electrifying is calling for VAT on public electric car charging points to be reduced from 20 per cent to five, to help bring the cost in line with those charging at the cheapest rates at home.

Buckley added: “Without taking steps now, we risk leaving people behind and creating
a two-tiered nation when it comes to making the switch, which is why I’m urging the Treasury to look again at VAT on public charging.”

