These were the best-selling cars in April

April has proved yet another difficult month for the new car market. Sales declined by 15.8 per cent, while the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) who issued the figures also revised its outlook for 2022 from 1.89 million units to 1.72 million units.

But what did this mean for the top 10 best sellers in the month? Well, let’s dive in and see who came out on top.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,804

(Nissan)

Nissan’s Qashqai was back on top form in April, with this Sunderland-built crossover topping the chart by quite some margin, with more than 3,800 examples registered.

The Qashqai continues to be a huge hit with families, with its practical interior and impressive safety rating making it a superb choice in that respect. Generous equipment levels and a smart design add to its appeal. The Qashqai’s appeal is set to grow further later this year with the addition of a new e-Power hybrid version.

Ford Puma – 3,318

(Ford)

Though Ford has been heavily impacted by component shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis in Ukraine, it appears to be finding its feet once again, with the Puma crossover being placed in second position.

With the recently updated Fiesta and Focus nowhere to be seen in the top 10, it means the Puma is now by far Ford’s best-selling car. With its stylish design, efficient hybrid engines and practical interior, the Puma is one of the best compact crossovers on the market.

Mini – 3,088

The Cooper has recently been revamped

Mini is another brand that’s been impacted by supply shortages, with the British brand announcing earlier this week that it was pausing production of all its cars equipped with a manual gearbox.

That said, it didn’t stop this hatchback’s popularity in April, with more than 3,000 registered in April. This Mini’s style, impressive personalisation and sporty driving experience all make it an attractive choice to buyers.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,002

(Vauxhall)

Though the Corsa might have fallen slightly down the rankings in April, it remains Britain’s best-selling car so far in 2022. This latest generation of Vauxhall represents a big step forward, with the new model boasting a far more stylish design and higher-quality interior.

Powertrain choice is also key to this model’s popularity, particularly the electric Corsa-e, which continues to see its sales climb, with its low running costs and claimed 209-mile range all making it an attractive choice.

Kia Sportage – 2,407

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular in the best-selling cars list, with this family SUV recently entering a new generation, which should only enhance its appeal.

Boasting a striking new design, the Sportage has far more street cred than it’s ever had before, while gets an upmarket and tech-laden interior too. With a choice of hybrid powertrains to choose from, there’s certainly plenty of appeal to the Sportage.

Peugeot 208 – 2,327

(Peugeot)

It’s not often that a Peugeot is spotted in the top 10 list, but the brand’s 208 supermini proved to be hugely popular in April – and more so than other popular cars in this class like the Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris.

The latest 208 is the best yet, and stands out thanks to its radical design, particularly from the top-spec GT cars. With an upmarket-feeling interior and wide range of powertrains – including the electric e-208 – this supermini is deserving of all its success.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,231

(Hyundai)

A sibling product to the Kia Sportage, the Tucson is another hugely popular SUV. Fulfilling practicality requirements with its generously-sized interior, the new Tucson is also one of the most distinctive-looking SUVs on the market, thanks to its ‘parametric grille’ featuring hidden LED lights.

This latest model has really improved in terms of quality too, while a broad range of powertrains – including hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions – really elevates its standing in this popular class.

Audi A3 – 2,190

The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

In the premium hatchback class, things don’t get much better than the Audi A3. Standing out with its upmarket interior, classy design and impressive refinement, it’s a step up above more mainstream models in this class.

Key to the A3’s success is its sheer choice of trim levels and engines, with the plug-in hybrid versions proving particularly popular with company car drivers.

Volkswagen Polo – 2,123

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen recently tweaked its Polo, giving it a more aggressive design, additional standard equipment and more technology. The German firm will no doubt be pleased with its success so far too, with more than 2,000 examples sold in April.

Alongside efficient 1.0-litre petrol engines, Volkswagen has recently introduced the sportier GTI hot hatch, bringing extra performance and a more involving driving experience.

Ford Kuga – 1,867

The Kuga is well suited to life around town

Rounding off the top 10 is the Ford Kuga, which is another regular in this best-sellers list. As Ford’s roomiest SUV, the Kuga offers huge appeal to families thanks to its plentiful cabin space and big boot.

Its electrified powertrains are proving popular choices with buyers too, with efficient hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions offering significant scope to bring running costs down.