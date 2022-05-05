Ferrari adds to Special Projects series with one-off SP48 Unica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari adds to Special Projects series with one-off SP48 Unica

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.11pm
The front end of the car has been completely redesigned
The front end of the car has been completely redesigned

Ferrari has unveiled a new one-off supercar based on its F8 Tributo.

Called the SP48 Unica, it’s one of Ferrari’s Special Projects vehicles and while it still retains some of the appearance of the base Tributo, has a series of other elements that help to differentiate it from that car.

Ferrari SP48 Unica
The Unica is powered by a V8 engine

For instance, Ferrari has used 3D prototyping and new modelling techniques to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes, while the headlights and brake air intakes have been completely reprofiled too. The rear windscreen has also been ditched entirely.

Though the interior of the car retains the F8 Tributo’s ‘technical identity’, according to Ferrari, it gains a range of other features such as black laser-perforated Alcantara on the seats and polished sill covers with a laser-embossed pattern on them. Matte carbon fibre is also used in a variety of areas across the cabin.

The ‘long-standing client’ who purchased the Unica was ‘deeply involved in every step of its creation’ and was there to influence how the final car turned out.

It isn’t clear whether Ferrari has given the Unica any added performance over the Tributo. As standard, that car comes with a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 bringing 710bhp and 568Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of under three seconds. Given that the Tributo costs just over £200,000, it’s likely that the Unica will have carried a serious premium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]