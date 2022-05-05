Peugeot e-Boxer gains larger battery and longer range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peugeot e-Boxer gains larger battery and longer range

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 3.29pm
The new e-Boxer is available in a variety of load lengths
Peugeot has given its e-Boxer electric van a new, larger battery that brings an improved range.

The 75kWh battery adds an extra 15 miles to the e-Boxer’s range, giving a total of 154 miles between charges. The battery is linked to a 122bhp electric motor capable of delivering all 350Nm of torque instantly. Plus, the e-Boxer’s battery can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in one hour via a 50kW charger.

The e-Boxer in four-tonne form has also benefited from a £8,770 basic reduction due to ‘economies made in the manufacturing process’, according to Peugeot. Prices for this version now start from £66,535 excluding VAT and the Government’s Plug In Van Grant of £5,000.

Peugeot e-Boxer
The e-Boxer has been given a new, larger battery option

There’s also the option to have the e-Boxer in a window-van layout, with prices for this version starting from £67,930.

Prices for the regular 75kWh e-Boxer in standard load and height start from £62,035 excluding VAT and the grant. There is also an entry-level version with a smaller 37kWh battery. Priced from £56,285, this smaller-battery version brings a range of up to 73 miles.

Peugeot e-Boxer
The e-Boxer can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW

The e-Boxer also incorporates regenerative braking, which harnesses the energy usually lost during deceleration and uses it to top up the batteries while on the move.

The positioning of the batteries and motor mean that the e-Boxer is no less practical than the conventionally-powered versions, but brings the ability to drive into low emissions zones without incurring an extra charge.

