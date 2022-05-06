Volkswagen Group and Seat to invest €10bn in new Spanish gigafactory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen Group and Seat to invest €10bn in new Spanish gigafactory

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 9.47am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.11am
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen Group and Seat have outlined plans to invest €10 billion (£8.5bn) in the creation of a new gigafactory in Spain.

Located in Sagunto in Valencia, Spain, the gigafactory will have an annual production capacity of 40GWh and will provide batteries to Volkswagen Group’s Martorell and Pamplona factories. Set to occupy 200 hectares and employ 3,000 people by 2030, the site is set to enter the construction phase in the first quarter of 2023. Battery production is set to commence in 2026.

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, said: “This investment of 10 billion euros will electrify Spain and Europe’s second-largest automotive manufacturer, creating a battery Gigafactory in Sagunto, enabling the production of electric vehicles at the Martorell and Pamplona plants, and building-up a comprehensive supplier ecosystem. This is the biggest industrial investment ever made in Spain.”

The Sagunto site will be the third of six gigafactories that Volkswagen Group plans to build across Europe, with two already confirmed in Germany and Sweden. Energy for the Valencia gigafactory will come from 100 per cent renewable energies, too, with a 250 hectare solar plant located just over six miles away from the site supplying power. Volkswagen says that in its first phase, 20 per cent of the gigafactory’s total energy will come from here.

Additional funding will also be supplied through the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation program (PERTE, in Spanish) for the Electric and Connected Vehicle (in Spanish, VEC).

“The Volkswagen Group, SEAT S.A. and the Spanish Government share a vision: to make Spain a European hub for electric mobility. We are ready to initiate this transformation. The PERTE serves as a model for the whole of Spain on how traditional industrial structures can be transformed”, added Diess.

