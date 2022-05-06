These are the crossovers you need to check out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These are the crossovers you need to check out

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.33pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

The crossover segment has really taken off in recent years. Bridging the gap between the traditional hatchback and an SUV, the crossover’s compact size yet rugged styling mean that, for many buyers, it’s a perfect fit.

Needless to say, this growing interest has meant that there are now more crossover options than ever before. But which ones should you be looking at? Let’s find out.

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30
(Mazda)

Mazda has a good presence in the SUV and crossover segment, with the CX-30 being one of its core offerings. It’s a good-looking one, too, with a really fluid, attractive design that is in-keeping with the rest of the Mazda range.

With Mazda’s clever Skyactiv-X technology, the CX-30 is a very efficient choice, too.

BMW X2

BMW X2 PHEV
The X2 is one of the latest BMW models to gain a plug-in hybrid powertrain

The X2 is one of BMW’s more compact SUV-style offerings and aims to capture some of the presence of its larger vehicles into a slightly smaller, easier-to-live-with package. It’s got plenty of cool styling features, as well as the roundels on the rear pillars which hark back to classic models.

It’s actually got some of BMW’s typically dynamic steering, too, yet is comfortable and good over long distances.

Ford Puma

Ford Puma ST
(Darren Cassey/PA)

Ford’s Puma has made a real splash on the new car market and now regularly outsells its Fiesta and Focus stablemates each month. It’s not hard to see why, either; the Puma is based on the same platform as the Fiesta – so it’s compact – yet it has a larger boot and a slightly raised seating position.

Plus, there’s a punchy ST version for those who want a Puma with added performance.

Renault Captur

Renault Captur
(Renault)

The Captur has recently been updated by Renault, giving it a real overhaul in terms of technology and in-car features. The look has been revised, too, which gives it a far more modern appearance compared with the outgoing car.

It’s still good to drive, too, with a range of hybrid powertrains giving the Captur efficient and refined performance.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross
(Citroen)

If you’re after comfort then the C3 Aircross is well worth considering. It’s got Citroen’s traditionally comfort-focused approach to driving, with really well-judged suspension matching very well-padded seats to create a car that is very cosseting indeed.

But it’s spacious, too, which is even more impressive when you consider the car’s relatively compact dimensions.

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross Black Edition
(VW)

Volkswagen has a wide range of SUVs and crossovers these days, ranging all the way from the T-Cross that we’re looking at here to the Touareg seven-seater. However, even this small model has the premium features of the largest, with good materials and solid build quality.

It’s also frugal thanks to efficient engines, and has many of the premium styling touches that you’d usually associate with more expensive models in the range.

