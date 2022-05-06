Yamaha Tricity 125 gains updates for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Yamaha Tricity 125 gains updates for 2022

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.33pm
The Tricity can be ridden with an A1 licence
The Tricity can be ridden with an A1 licence

Yamaha’s three-wheeled Tricity scooter has gained a range of revisions, bringing more tech and improved efficiency over the previous model.

The 125cc-powered scooter aims to be a choice for urban riders, as well as those who only have an A1 motorcycle licence. It’s equipped with a new Euro5 compliant engine, with a durable forged piston and a newly designed cylinder head. It also features Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation which brings nippy acceleration but with reduced fuel consumption.

Yamaha Tricity
Yamaha has revised the Tricity’s steering

The Tricity’s eco credentials are further boosted by a 32-bit starter-generator control unit that controls the engine’s electrical functions. A new Smart Motor Generator system combines the previous model’s separate generator and starter motor into one unit, giving very quiet starts and restarts as a result. A new stop-start system is also included to aid efficiency further.

Yamaha has also tweaked the Tricity’s steering system, allowing the front wheels to always carve a steady arc, even when leaning. This makes the whole bike feel more intuitive and easy to ride. The wheelbase is 60mm longer than before, while the engine mounts have been revised to give better comfort levels as well as improved refinement.

The twin rear shock system has also been refined, with the length of the shocks themselves giving 90mm of travel.

New LCD instruments are also included and can be paired to a rider’s smartphone via Yamaha’s MyRide app. In doing so, the rider can view notifications for incoming calls, email, text messages and more all via the bike’s LCD instruments. The app can also be used to see key information such as fuel consumption.

Two new colour schemes are also available with the new Tricity – Petrol Blue and Sand Grey. The new bike will be available from August this year, with prices announced closer to that time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier