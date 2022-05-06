Fisker’s Ronin aims at ‘longest range for a production EV’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fisker’s Ronin aims at ‘longest range for a production EV’

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 4.59pm
The Fisker Ronin aims to bring an impressively long EV range
The Fisker Ronin aims to bring an impressively long EV range

The upcoming Fisker Ronin electric sports car plans to deliver the longest range of any EV on sale.

The US-based firm has developed the Ronin – named after the film of the same title that is renowned for its car chases – to follow on from its Ocean SUV and Pear models. The four-seater convertible will definitely be a new sight in the EV segment, arriving as the first of its type. However, this bodystyle will be backed by ‘active aerodynamic technologies and an innovative battery design’ with the battery pack itself integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

“The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.”

Fisker says that the Ronin will feature ‘unique’ doors that will make getting in and out of the vehicle easier, while sustainable vegan materials will be used throughout the interior.

A teaser image has been released, showcasing the Ronin with its roof stowed away. The car’s long bonnet can easily be seen, as can a distinct nose section.

Currently, the Mercedes EQS has the longest range of any production EV, and is capable of delivering up to 453 miles between charges. It can also charge at speeds of up to 200kW, resulting in an 80 per cent top-up being conducted in 31 minutes. The Fisker Ronin would therefore have to exceed this in order to take the top spot in terms of electric-only range.

