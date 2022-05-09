New electric Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New electric Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 10.33am
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has revealed the E-Transit Custom, an electric version of Europe’s best-selling van.

The Custom joins the larger electric Transit in Ford’s commercial vehicle line-up, and while it comes with less cargo space, it also provides an even more impressive range between charges.

While the regular Transit can go up to 196 miles on a full battery, the Custom can go 236 miles. Rivals vary in size and shape, which can have a big effect on range, but for context the Citroen e-Dispatch can do just over 200 miles while the bigger Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will go less than 100.

Ford E-Transit Custom
(Ford)

Many of the specific facts and figures will not be revealed until September ahead of production beginning in 2023, but Ford says it has installed a number of features based on conversations with van drivers and owners.

For example, ProPower Onboard technology allows external products to be plugged into the vehicle to provide power, such as for tools, lights and other devices that are needed while working.

The design is familiarly Transit, but up front the new LED headlights clearly distinguish this as the electric model.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, said: “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions.

“Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”

The Ford Pro platform for commercial vehicles gives owners access to a single platform that provides specific software, charging, service and financing solutions designed for business users.

The Ford E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023 at a heavily updated factory in Turkey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier