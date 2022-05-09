The areas with the most penalised drivers revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The areas with the most penalised drivers revealed

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.03pm
The plastic identity card of a UK driving licence as new figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) have revealed that motorists are spending more than £20 million a year to replace lost, stolen or damaged driving licences.

West Yorkshire has the highest percentage of drivers with penalty points on their driving licence, according to new research.

Analysis of DVLA data has revealed that eight of the 10 postcodes with the highest percentage of penalised drivers are in the county, with the other two being in Merseyside.

Top of the table was L24 in Liverpool and East Merseyside with 15.2 per cent of drivers having points, while nearby L28 was sixth with 13.8 per cent.

The rest of the top five was made up of BD3 in Bradford (14.5 per cent), LS9 in East Leeds (14.3 per cent), WF13 in Wakefield (14.05 per cent) and BD1 in Bradford (14 per cent).

In seventh, ninth and 10th were BD9, DB4 and BD5, all in Bradford, while LS12 in south-west Leeds was eighth. All of these postcodes were at just over 13 per cent.

In stark contrast, EC4V in central London had the lowest percentage of penalised drivers, being the only area to register zero per cent.

Collingwood Insurance Services, which conducted the research, removed postcodes with fewer than 150 registered licence holders to avoid skewing the results, making EC4V’s result all the more impressive.

EC4A in Holborn (1.8 per cent) and EC2E in Covent Garden (two per cent) were the other London postcodes to make it into the areas with the lowest percentage of penalised drivers.

Meanwhile PA48 and PA43 on the Isle of Islay and KA27 on the Isle of Arran, both in Scotland, were in the five least penalised areas with less than two per cent each.

The research also looked at the number of provisional licence holders in each area and found that many of the spots with the highest number of penalised drivers also have high numbers of provisional licence holders.

For example, L24 has 41 per cent of potential road users holding a green licence while BD3 has 42 per cent. However, GU13 in Guildford has the highest number of provisional licence drivers on the road at 68 per cent.

