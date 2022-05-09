The best convertibles to enjoy the summer sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The best convertibles to enjoy the summer sun

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 1.45pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

The UK has some of the best sales of convertibles in the world as residents look to make the most of the rare periods of warm, sunny weather.

Looking at the forecast for the coming weeks, it appears May will be delightful, with temperatures set to rise above 20 degrees for the foreseeable future.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best convertibles on sale today, accounting for a wide range of budgets.

Mazda MX-5 – from £25,725

Mazda MX-5
(Mazda)

If you’re looking for an affordable sports car, the Mazda MX-5 should be at the top of the list. The latest generation offers one of the purest driving experiences in the new car market, thanks to its simple layout and lightweight construction.

It looks great, has an interior with a hint of premium appeal (particularly in higher specifications) and a roof you can throw down in seconds. You can also pay about £2k extra to get a folding hardtop version, should that be more appealing.

Fiat 500 Convertible – from £31,485

Fiat 500 Convertible
(Fiat)

If style is your preference over driving thrills, why not take a look at the Fiat 500 Convertible? The dinky Italian supermini is now only available with an electric powertrain, which suits it perfectly.

This does make it a bit pricier than before, but Fiat has given it a fantastic design update and decent equipment levels to make up for it. It has an impressive range of almost 200 miles, too, making it surprisingly adept at longer distance drives.

Audi A5 Cabriolet – from £43,565

Audi A5 Cabriolet
(Audi)

Stepping up a level now, we have the Audi A5 Cabriolet. This is fairly large and practical for a convertible, focusing more on style and comfort than being particularly sporty. If you want the high-performance RS5 it’s sadly not available as a drop-top.

That’s not a big problem, though, as the A5 Cabriolet brings one of the best cabins in the business as well as genuinely usable rear seats. With the roof up it’s so quiet you’d never know it’s not the coupe, either.

Ford Mustang Convertible – from £50,575

Ford Mustang Convertible
(Ford)

You’ll have to dive deeper into your pockets to get yourself a Ford Mustang but if it’s a performance convertible you want it offers so much more than the Audi.

While it lacks the A5’s interior class and quality, it makes up for it by having a glorious V8 engine under the bonnet. And there’s no better way to enjoy the sound of the 444bhp on offer than with the roof down. It’s available with a manual gearbox, too, for that old school purity.

Porsche 718 Boxster – from £49,000

Porsche 718 Boxster
(Porsche)

The Boxster used to have a bit of a reputation as the Porsche you bought because you couldn’t afford a 911. However, it has now carved itself out as a genuinely fantastic option for those who want a sports car that’s open to the elements.

If it’s within budget, the best option is the Boxster GTS 4.0. It costs from £70,000 but justifies this with its 395bhp 4.0-litre engine and countless mechanical upgrades that make it one of the best handling cars on sale.

Lexus LC Convertible – from £97,345

Lexus LC Convertible
(Lexus)

The Lexus LC Convertible is not cheap, but it does provide an ownership experience few rivals can match up to. For a start, it looks fantastic, with genuine concept car styling making it stand out whatever the paint job.

There’s also a brilliant V8 engine under the bonnet that makes revving out to the red line addictive. Finally, the cabin is worthy of the price tag, with high quality materials and a cool design.

